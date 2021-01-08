Costco (COST) Stock Moves 0.55%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Costco (COST) closed at $369.94, marking a +0.55% move from the previous day. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the warehouse club operator had lost 1.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

COST will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect COST to post earnings of $2.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $43.55 billion, up 11.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.95 per share and revenue of $184.12 billion, which would represent changes of +12.43% and +10.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for COST. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.03% higher within the past month. COST is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, COST currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.77, which means COST is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that COST has a PEG ratio of 4.24 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.56 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.