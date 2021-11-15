Costco (COST) Stock Moves 0.53%: What You Should Know

Costco (COST) closed the most recent trading day at $519.89, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0% on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 14.32% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from COST as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 9, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.59, up 13.1% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $49.61 billion, up 14.82% from the year-ago period.

COST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.15 per share and revenue of $214.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.66% and +9.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for COST. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.14% higher within the past month. COST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note COST's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 42.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.91, which means COST is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, COST's PEG ratio is currently 4.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

