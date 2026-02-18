Costco (COST) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Costco (COST) closed at $996.08, marking a -1.58% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 4.96% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Costco in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 5, 2026. On that day, Costco is projected to report earnings of $4.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $69.22 billion, up 8.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.18 per share and revenue of $297.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.17% and +7.95%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Costco. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. Costco presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Costco currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.16. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 27.85.

We can also see that COST currently has a PEG ratio of 5.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Discount Stores industry stood at 3 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

