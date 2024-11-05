Costco (COST) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest market close, Costco (COST) reached $890.17, with a +0.46% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 1.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.54%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Costco in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.78, signifying an 8.62% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $62.38 billion, indicating a 7.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.76 per share and revenue of $273.5 billion, which would represent changes of +10.24% and +7.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Currently, Costco is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Costco is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.47, which means Costco is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, COST's PEG ratio is currently 5.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 97, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

