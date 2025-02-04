Costco (COST) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Costco (COST) reached $1,021.86, with a +1.59% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.72% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

The the stock of warehouse club operator has risen by 9.01% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Costco in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.06, marking a 9.43% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $62.89 billion, indicating a 7.61% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.01 per share and revenue of $272.79 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.79% and +7.21%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.13% increase. Currently, Costco is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Costco is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.54, which means Costco is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, COST's PEG ratio is currently 6. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.05.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

