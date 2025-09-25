Costco (COST) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Costco (COST) reported $86.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.1%. EPS of $5.87 for the same period compares to $5.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $86.18 billion, representing a surprise of -0.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.81.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Comparable sales - Total Company : 5.7% versus 5.6% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 5.7% versus 5.6% estimated by eight analysts on average. Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Total Company : 6.4% versus 6.7% estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 6.4% versus 6.7% estimated by eight analysts on average. Number of warehouses - Total worldwide : 914 versus 913 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 914 versus 913 estimated by seven analysts on average. Number of warehouses - United States and Puerto Rico : 629 compared to the 629 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 629 compared to the 629 average estimate based on five analysts. Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Other International : 7.2% versus 7% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 7.2% versus 7% estimated by five analysts on average. Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - Canada : 8.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.6%.

: 8.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 7.6%. Changes in comparable sales excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline prices - U.S. : 6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6%.

: 6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6%. Comparable sales - U.S. : 5.1% versus 5.6% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 5.1% versus 5.6% estimated by four analysts on average. Comparable sales - Other International : 8.6% versus 8.4% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 8.6% versus 8.4% estimated by three analysts on average. Comparable sales - Canada : 6.3% compared to the 7.3% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6.3% compared to the 7.3% average estimate based on three analysts. Number of warehouses - Canada : 110 compared to the 110 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 110 compared to the 110 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of warehouses - Spain: 5 versus 6 estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Costco have returned -0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

