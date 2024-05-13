Costco (COST) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Costco (COST) reached $775.15, with a -1.53% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.21%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.29%.

Shares of the warehouse club operator witnessed a gain of 7.64% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.29%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Costco in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 30, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.69, showcasing a 7.58% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $58 billion, up 8.12% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $16.04 per share and a revenue of $253.52 billion, signifying shifts of +9.19% and +4.63%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Costco. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% higher. Costco is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Costco is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.03, so one might conclude that Costco is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that COST currently has a PEG ratio of 5.18. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

