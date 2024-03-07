Costco (COST) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Costco (COST) reported $58.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. EPS of $3.71 for the same period compares to $3.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $59.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.60, the EPS surprise was +3.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Costco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Number of warehouses - Total worldwide : 875 compared to the 855 average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 875 compared to the 855 average estimate based on eight analysts. Comparable sales - Total Company : 5.6% compared to the 4.7% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 5.6% compared to the 4.7% average estimate based on eight analysts. Comparable warehouse sales-excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline -YoY change : 5.8% compared to the 5.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 5.8% compared to the 5.1% average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable sales - U.S. 4.3% versus 4.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

4.3% versus 4.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Number of warehouses - United States and Puerto Rico : 603 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 602.

: 603 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 602. Comparable sales - Other International : 8.6% compared to the 6.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 8.6% compared to the 6.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Comparable sales - Canada : 9.2% compared to the 6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 9.2% compared to the 6% average estimate based on three analysts. Number of warehouses - Canada : 108 versus 108 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 108 versus 108 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of warehouses - China : 6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.

: 6 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6. Comparable warehouse sales-US-excluding the impact of changes in foreign-currency and gasoline -YoY change : 4.8% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4.8% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Membership fees : $1.11 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

: $1.11 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%. Revenue- Net sales: $57.33 billion versus $58.11 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

Shares of Costco have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.