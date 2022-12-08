Costco (COST) Q1 2023 Earnings: What to Expect

The retail sector has been under pressure over the past several months as investors digest the impact of rising inflation at a time when the Federal Reserve is also raising interest rates. Despite this scenario, Costco (COST) is still expected to deliver a year-over-year increases in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results.

The nation's largest warehouse retailer will report first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Costco’s membership business model has allowed it to navigate successfully through various periods of uncertainty and difficulty in economic cycles. The company has demonstrated an ability to offer significant returns to investors and the market expects that trend to continue in the next several quarters.

However, the company recently reported its comparable sales growth for November, revealing only a 4.3% rise, which notably below the 7.7% analysts were expecting. What’s more, e-commerce revenue declined 10.1%, though the company cited the online offerings had become more discretionary. The mixed results sent the stock more than 6% lower. The shares have, nonetheless, been a strong out-performer during the market correction, falling 11% year to date, besting the 15% decline in the S&P 500 index, including 10% rise over the past six months, while S&P 500 has fallen 1%.

Nevertheless, in a period where investors continue to weigh the potential impact that rate increases will have on consumer spending, and perhaps worse, a recession, Costco will continue to be a good defensive stock that also has growth qualities. What’s more, with membership renewal rates consistently above/around 90%, Costco’s stock is poised to outperform other retailers. The management on Thursday will need to talk positively about its growth prospects and the macro impact on its customers. The company’s profit margin guidance must also reflect that level of confidence.

For the quarter that ended October, analysts expect Costco to earn $3.17 per share on revenue of $54.71 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.97 per share on revenue of $50.36 billion. For the full year, ending July 2023, earnings of $13.13 would rise 10.8% year over year, while full-year revenue of $245.04 billion would rise 8% year over year, topping last year's mark of $226.95 billion.

Costco’s financial strength and its ability to provide strong value to consumers are one of the key differentiators for the stock in the current market environment. The company’s “buy in bulk” business profile has made it a standout during weak macroeconomic periods. Currently operating 830 warehouses, including 574 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, the company has shown no noticeable declines in the last two quarters.

Not only is Costco still finding ways not to grow its membership total, the company also getting its club members to spend more, attract tons of foot traffic. Its large brick-and-mortar scale has helped the company to surpass consensus revenue estimates in each of the last six quarters, despite operating in a highly competitive and mature retail industry, which includes Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) and Amazon (AMZN).

In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, posting adjusted EPS of $4.21 per share, beating by consensus estimates by 4 cents. Q4 revenue of $72.09 billion rose 15% year over year, topping analysts’ forecast by $88.9 million. Just as impressive, Q4 adjusted same-store sales in the U.S. rose 15.2%, while online same-store sales rose 7.1% year over year.

Investors will want to see these strong fundamental trends continue on Thursday. The company’s guidance will be even more important to assess the strength of the consumer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.