Costco (COST) Pre-Earnings: Why This Retail Giant Is Poised to Keep Climbing

Costco (COST) is scheduled to report its Fiscal Q1 results on December 12th, after the closing bell. The wholesale giant has been one of the most successful retail stocks of 2024 and has maintained strong performance for several years. As earnings day approaches, I see no reason for this trend to be interrupted. To be clear, my bullish outlook on COST is rooted in fundamental factors such as its steady, profitable membership-based model—a rare advantage for a non-tech company—and its ability to weather periods of economic softness better than most retailers.

In this article, I’ll provide a recap of Costco’s recent performance, highlight what might stand out in Fiscal Q1, and explain why, despite its relatively high valuation, I believe Costco is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory.

Recapping Costco’s Latest Results

In early September, Costco released its Fiscal Q4 results. While the company’s top-line performance fell short of market expectations, its strong profitability results helped justify the bullish outlook. Costco’s net sales for the quarter totaled $78.2 billion, a 1% increase year-over-year, but came in below the $79.91 billion expected by analysts. This miss was primarily due to membership fees, which reached $1.51 billion, reflecting a 6.5% year-over-year increase.

Although there was a slight decline in renewal rates in the U.S. and Canada—falling to 92.5% from 93% in Q4—this was attributed to an online promotion that brought in about 2,000 new users, leading to the small drop in membership renewals. Despite this, Costco’s bullish momentum remained intact.

While the top line missed expectations, the bottom line exceeded them significantly. Costco reported non-GAAP EPS of $5.29 per share, outperforming analyst estimates of $5.07, marking an 8.8% year-over-year increase. Given that Costco has managed to grow its bottom line faster than its revenue and has increased membership fees for the first time since 2017, this should contribute to higher profitability in Q1. As a result, the positive trend is expected to continue in the coming quarters.

What to Watch in Costco’s Fiscal Q1 Results

Looking ahead to Costco’s upcoming Fiscal Q1 results, I believe that the favorable outlook should hold if the company continues to report membership increases, which is arguably the main driving force behind the company’s investment thesis. To begin with, Costco registered 76.2 million paid memberships in Fiscal Q4, growing at 7.3% year-over-year. This was a very similar growth rate to Q3 when it registered an increase of 7.8%.

It is worth noting that over half of Costco’s profitability depends on membership fees. Indeed, the firm generated $4.82 billion in memberships that were essentially pure profit. Given that Costco’s total operating income is $9.29 billion, I believe that profitability will continue to rise if memberships keep growing. And speaking of profitability, the numbers that Costco has to beat in Q1 are earnings of $3.78 per share on revenue of $62.38 billion, which equate to year-over-year growth rates of 5.6% and 7.83%, respectively.

Interestingly, Costco reported a 6.9% growth in adjusted comparable sales during the last quarter, which was probably the best market share gain in the consumer staples industry. I believe this proves that Costco’s value offering does very well in all environments where value-seeking increases. And I see no reason not to believe that the trend of strong sales comps shouldn’t also prove strong in Fiscal Q1, thus sustaining organic growth and maintaining operational efficiency.

Breaking Down Costco’s Pricey Valuation

As is often the case, the primary risk to Costco’s bullish thesis remains well-known to investors: the stock tends to trade at a significant premium compared to most of its peers. Currently, Costco trades at a 54.6x forward P/E ratio, a valuation that can largely be attributed to qualitative factors such as strong management, high customer loyalty, and the company’s business model.

Given that much of Costco’s profitability stems from a hyper-loyal network of members who pay a fee, there is a general consensus that the company’s financial performance will remain robust regardless of the consumer environment, which reduces the perceived risk for investors.

However, the high valuation raises concerns for many investors. Paying 54 times earnings for a company may seem excessive, even if Costco can manage to grow its earnings by 10% annually. At that growth rate, it would still take roughly 20 years to recoup the investment at this valuation—a lengthy period for a consumer staples and discretionary business.

Assessing Costco’s Short-Term Risks vs. Long-Term Potential

As Costco heads into Fiscal Q1, this is clearly not an opportunity to capitalize on any weakness, given that the stock is trading at all-time highs. This, understandably, raises concerns for investors about whether they’re overpaying for the stock. While COST may be vulnerable to short-term pressure if minor setbacks occur, such as a dip in membership growth or slower sales, any corrections would likely be a response to stretched valuations.

That said, in the long-term, as long as Costco maintains its current business model—particularly with membership fees contributing more than half of its profits and with renewal rates consistently above 90%—I believe that the stock will continue to trend upward.

Is COST A Buy, According to Wall Street Analysts?

At TipRanks, the consensus among Wall Street analysts for COST is a Moderate Buy, with 18 out of 26 analysts being bullish on the stock, while eight remain neutral. The average price target is $957, which implies a downside risk of -3.42% based on the latest share price.

Conclusion

I rate Costco stock as a Buy heading into its Fiscal Q1 earnings, although I acknowledge that any potential hiccups in comparable sales, revenue growth, or membership renewal rates could put pressure on the stock, given its stretched valuation. However, I don’t believe such pressure would have a lasting effect beyond the short term.

While Costco’s stock may appear to have limited upside at its current valuation, even with favorable results, it remains a solid defensive pick for long-term investors. The company’s business model—built on high volume, low margins, and strong membership retention—drives steady profit growth across various consumer environments. This should support the stock’s upward trajectory and push it to new highs over time.

