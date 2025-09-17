Costco (COST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Costco (COST) closed at $963.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.15% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.57%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the warehouse club operator had lost 2.93% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Costco in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on September 25, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.79, marking a 12.43% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $86.14 billion, indicating a 8.08% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $17.97 per share and revenue of $275.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.55% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Costco. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower within the past month. Right now, Costco possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Costco currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.03, which means Costco is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that COST currently has a PEG ratio of 5.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. COST's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow COST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

