Costco (COST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Costco (COST) closed the most recent trading day at $536.19, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the warehouse club operator had lost 5.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Costco as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be September 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Costco to post earnings of $4.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $78.86 billion, up 9.39% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.39 per share and revenue of $242.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.51% and +6.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. Costco currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Costco has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.11 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.92.

It is also worth noting that COST currently has a PEG ratio of 4.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

