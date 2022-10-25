Costco (COST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Costco (COST) closed at $499.06, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 3.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.94%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Costco as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.15, up 6.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $54.98 billion, up 9.17% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.49 per share and revenue of $245.98 billion, which would represent changes of +10.27% and +8.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% higher. Costco currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Costco is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.82, so we one might conclude that Costco is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that COST has a PEG ratio of 3.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.06 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.