Costco (COST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Costco (COST) closed at $554.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had lost 2.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 8.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.08%.

Costco will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.03, up 10.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $50.84 billion, up 12.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.03 per share and revenue of $222.32 billion, which would represent changes of +17.6% and +13.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% higher. Costco is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Costco is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.83, which means Costco is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, COST's PEG ratio is currently 4.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. COST's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow COST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

