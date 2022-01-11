Costco (COST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Costco (COST) closed at $522.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had lost 6.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Costco as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Costco to post earnings of $2.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $50.18 billion, up 12.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.62 per share and revenue of $217 billion, which would represent changes of +13.9% and +10.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.65% higher. Costco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Costco is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.81.

Also, we should mention that COST has a PEG ratio of 4.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

