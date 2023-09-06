Costco (COST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Costco (COST) closed the most recent trading day at $546.69, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the warehouse club operator had lost 2.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Costco will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.71, up 12.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $78.67 billion, up 9.13% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Costco is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Costco is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.08, so we one might conclude that Costco is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that COST currently has a PEG ratio of 4.02. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

