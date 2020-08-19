Costco (COST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Costco (COST) closed at $340.90, marking a +0.04% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 3.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 9.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from COST as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect COST to post earnings of $2.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $51.99 billion, up 9.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.54 per share and revenue of $165.17 billion, which would represent changes of +4.27% and +8.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for COST. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.55% higher. COST is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note COST's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 39.91. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.59.

Also, we should mention that COST has a PEG ratio of 4.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

