Costco (COST) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Costco (COST) closed at $499.06, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.05% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 2.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.18% in that time.

Costco will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.32, up 4.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $54.66 billion, up 3.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.36 per share and revenue of $242.02 billion, which would represent changes of +9.28% and +6.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower. Costco is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Costco is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.38, which means Costco is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that COST has a PEG ratio of 4.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.02 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

