Costco (COST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Costco (COST) closed the most recent trading day at $478.75, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the warehouse club operator had lost 0.03% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Costco will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Costco is projected to report earnings of $3.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $55.6 billion, up 7.11% from the year-ago period.

COST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.26 per share and revenue of $243.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.52% and +7.24%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.03% lower. Costco is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Costco's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.27, so we one might conclude that Costco is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, COST's PEG ratio is currently 3.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow COST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.