Costco (COST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Costco (COST) closed the most recent trading day at $538.37, moving -0.89% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had lost 3.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Costco as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Costco to post earnings of $4.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $78.86 billion, up 9.39% from the prior-year quarter.

COST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.39 per share and revenue of $242.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.51% and +6.72%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Costco is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Costco currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.48, which means Costco is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that COST currently has a PEG ratio of 4.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.