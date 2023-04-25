Costco (COST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Costco (COST) closed at $503.17, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.58% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 11.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 3.69% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Costco as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.36, up 5.99% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $54.86 billion, up 4.3% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.43 per share and revenue of $242.54 billion, which would represent changes of +9.82% and +6.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher within the past month. Costco is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Costco currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.44. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.32.

It is also worth noting that COST currently has a PEG ratio of 3.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

