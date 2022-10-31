Costco (COST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Costco (COST) closed the most recent trading day at $501.50, moving -1.83% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 8.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.98%.

Costco will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.15, up 6.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $54.98 billion, up 9.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.49 per share and revenue of $245.93 billion, which would represent changes of +10.27% and +8.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher. Costco is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Costco has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.26 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.3.

It is also worth noting that COST currently has a PEG ratio of 3.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow COST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



