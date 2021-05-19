Costco (COST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Costco (COST) closed at $379.66, marking a -0.82% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 2.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from COST as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 27, 2021. In that report, analysts expect COST to post earnings of $2.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $44.81 billion, up 20.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.99 per share and revenue of $190.82 billion, which would represent changes of +12.88% and +14.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for COST. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher within the past month. COST currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that COST has a Forward P/E ratio of 38.32 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.33.

Also, we should mention that COST has a PEG ratio of 4.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. COST's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

