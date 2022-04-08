Costco (COST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Costco (COST) closed the most recent trading day at $600.04, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the warehouse club operator had gained 14.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 8.25%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Costco as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Costco is projected to report earnings of $3.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $50.57 billion, up 11.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.01 per share and revenue of $221.89 billion, which would represent changes of +17.42% and +13.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Costco should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher within the past month. Costco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Costco has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.74 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.77, so we one might conclude that Costco is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that COST has a PEG ratio of 5.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. COST's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow COST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

