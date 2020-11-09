Costco (COST) Adapts to New Normal as Shoppers Go Online

Amid fears of the ongoing pandemic and resultant social distancing, retailers have been directing resources toward omni-channel platforms, accelerating fleet optimization and augmenting supply chain. No wonder, Costco Wholesale Corporation COST has been adopting strategies and making planned investments to cater to consumer demand and behavior in the new normal.



Notably, Costco’s strategy to sell products at discounted prices has helped it expand customer base. Apparently, the company has emerged as one of the preferred shopping destinations for consumers amid the ongoing crisis be it for essentials or other discretionary purchases. Markedly, the company’s differentiated product range resonates well with customers’ spending habits.



This Issaquah, WA-based company has been focusing on providing a seamless shopping experience, whether online or at stores. We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have advanced 31.2% so far this year compared with the industry's rally of 14.4%.

Sturdy E-commerce Sales

Consumers’ increased shift to online purchasing owing to the coronavirus outbreak seems to have worked in favor of the company. Costco operates e-commerce sites in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.



The company’s e-commerce sales have been showcasing a sharp increase owing to the rising stay-at-home trend to maintain social distance amid the pandemic. We note that e-commerce comparable sales soared 91.1% for the retail month of October, the four weeks ended Nov 1, 2020. This followed an increase of 90.3%, 101.9%, 75.3% and 85.8% in the months of September, August, July and June, respectively.



To drive online sales, the company launched CostcoGrocery to deliver non-perishable items to buyers’ homes. Its partnership with Instacart facilitates same-day delivery of groceries to shoppers. The company acquired Innovel Solutions, a leading provider of third-party end-to-end logistics solutions. The buyout bolsters Costco’s e-commerce capabilities and facilitates sales of "big and bulky" items.

Comps Growth Streak Continues

Impressively, Costco’s comparable sales for the month of October rose 14.4%. This followed an increase of 15.5% in September, 13.2% in both August and July, and 11.5% in June. The monthly comparable sales reflect an increase of 13.6%, 13.9% and 19.6% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively.



Excluding the impacts from change in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales for the month under discussion rose 16.5% on an improvement of 16.4%, 15.2% and 19% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively.

Incredible Sales Run

Costco’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trends and increasing penetration of e-commerce business have been contributing to its upbeat performance. Thanks to its status of essential retailer, the company has been benefiting from the coronavirus-induced spike in demand. Cumulatively, these factors have been aiding this operator of membership warehouses in registering impressive sales numbers.



Notably, Costco registered an increase of 15.9% in net sales to $13.82 billion during the month of October. This followed an improvement of 16.9%, 15%, 14.1% and 11.1% in the months of September, August, July and June, respectively.

Wrapping Up

Costco continues to be one of the dominant warehouse retailers based on the expanse and quality of merchandise offered. It is also focused on ramping up investments in the wake of rising competition from the likes of Dollar Tree DLTR, Dollar General DG and Target TGT. We believe that the company’s business model and commitment toward opening membership warehouses will continue to drive traffic.

