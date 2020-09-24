Costco (COST) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Peak of COVID-19 fear was thought to have subsided, but new cases are rising across the nation, causing increased uncertainty in both Main Street and Wall Street. As such, the V-shaped recovery many were hoping for is being reconsidered. This raises the question, how strong is the consumer?

Although Costco (COST) has shown no noticeable impact the last two quarters, the company’s outlook for the next six months will indicate whether it believes it has what it takes to keep gaining market share from its brick-and-mortar competitors. The nation's largest warehouse retailer will report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Expectations are high heading into the quarter. Notably, this is despite what has been weak consumer data, showing a double-digit percentage decline in retail sales.

Costco’s “buy in bulk” business profile has made it a standout during the pandemic as consumers rushed to stockpile on household products such as aerosol disinfectants and cleansers. The company is more than just a coronavirus play, however. Before the outbreak, Costco was one of the better performers in the retail sector, thanks to its membership business model. Not only is Costco still finding ways not to grow its membership total, the company also getting its club members to spend more.

But can this continue with so many Americans out of work? While the official U.S. unemployment rate fell to 8.4% in August, from 10.2% in July, some economists believe that the real unemployment rate could be as high as 11% when accounting for various factors. So assuming this is true, Costco’s guidance on Thursday will be even more important to assess the strength of the consumer. The market will also want to see whether (or by how much) the company’s membership is able to grow with so many people out of work.

For the quarter that ended August, analysts expect Costco to earn $2.81 per share on revenue of $52.03 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.69 per share on revenue of $47.5 billion. For the full year, earnings per share of $8.58 calls for 5% year-over-year growth, while full-year revenue of $165.12 billion would rise 8.2% year over year, topping last year's mark of $152.7 billion.

Despite operating in a highly competitive and mature retail industry, which includes behemoths Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) and Amazon (AMZN) Costco continues to attract tons of foot traffic. In the fiscal third quarter, the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, posting adjusted EPS of $1.89 per share, beating by consensus estimates by 2 cents. Q3 revenue of $37.27 billion rose 7% year over year, topping analysts’ forecast by a whopping $610 million. Strong same-store sales is nothing new for Costco. But what was a surprise was the 64.5% surge in online same-store sales.

Costco, which recently revamped its mobile app, while scaling its e-commerce and online capabilities, is finally seeing a return on those investments. What’s more, with the addition of new store locations, the company is seemingly capitalizing on both offline and online opportunities. Investors will want to see these trends continue on Thursday. With its shares up 14% in three months, besting the 5% rise in the S&P 500 index, Costco will need strong top- and bottom-line results, solid guidance to maintain the momentum.

