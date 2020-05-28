Costco (COST) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

How strong is the consumer? While the peak of COVID-19 fear has subsided, that doesn’t mean there will be an immediate recovery among consumers, which has been the driving force of the U.S. economy. This question, among others, will be answered by Costco (COST) from the company’s outlook for the second half of the year.

The nation’s largest warehouse retailer will report third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. April retail sales plunged more than 16% on a month-to-month comparison and year-over-year, after backing out the auto and gas categories. Despite the weak consumer data, expectations are high for Costco.

At a time when analysts are forecasting that both demand and supply-chain issues could hit the U.S. retail sector, customers are rushing to Costco to stock up on supplies. Costco’s “buy in bulk” business profile has made it a standout during the pandemic for stockpiling on household products such as Lysol and toilet paper. The company is more than just a coronavirus play, however. Before the outbreak, Costco was one of the better performers in the retail sector.

The company’s membership business model, which generates a sizable portion of annual profits, continues to receive praise. Not only is Costco still finding ways not to grow its membership total, but the company is also getting its club members to spend more. On Thursday, the market will see whether (or how much) this translates to increased sales.

For the quarter that ended April, analysts expect Costco to earn $1.83 per share on revenue of $36.58 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.89 per share on revenue of $34.74 billion. For the full year, ending October, earnings per share of $8.67 calls for 5.5% year-over-year growth, while full-year revenue of $163.81 billion would rise 7.2% year over year, topping last year’s mark of $152.7 billion.

Despite operating in a highly competitive and mature retail industry, Costco continues to attract tons of foot traffic. In the fiscal second quarter, reported in March, the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, posted adjusted EPS of $2.10 per share, beating by consensus estimates by 4 cents. Q2 revenue of $39.07 billion, topped analysts’ forecast by a whopping $810 million. Strong same-store sales are nothing new for Costco. But what was a surprise was the 28% surge online same-store sales.

Costco, which recently revamped its mobile app, while scaling its e-commerce and online capabilities, is finally seeing a return on those investments. What’s more, with the addition of new store locations, the company is seemingly capitalizing on both offline and online opportunities. Investors will want to see these trends continue on Thursday. With its shares up 3% year to date, besting the 8% decline in the S&P 500 index, Costco will need strong top- and bottom-line results and solid guidance to maintain the rise in its share price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.