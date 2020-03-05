Costco (COST) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

The consumer has been strong and the driving force of the U.S. economy. But that could change quickly if the coronavirus spreads across the U.S. as health officials are warning. Investors are preparing for the carnage as evidenced by the market’s increased volatility.

But it’s tough to ignore the long-term value that Costco (COST) still offers. The nation's largest warehouse retailer will report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Up 9% year to date and 5% over the past week, Costco stock has been spared from the carnage. At a time when analyst are forecasting the U.S. retail sector could be hit by both demand and supply-chain issues, customers are rushing to Costco to stock up on supplies.

The company is more than just a coronavirus play, however. Costco’s earnings profile has made it a standout in retail over the years, with a business model that most analysts continue to praise. The company continues to find ways not only to grow its membership total, it’s also getting its club members to spend more. Before the outbreak Costco was one of the better performers in the retail sector, with its shares up almost 50% over the past year. It will nonetheless need strong top- and bottom-line results, solid guidance to maintain the rise in its share price.

For the quarter that ended January, analysts expect Costco to earn $2.06 per share on revenue of $38.24 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.01 per share on revenue of $35.40 billion. For the full year, ending October, earnings per share of $8.63 calls for 5% year-over-year growth, while full-year revenue of $163.34 billion would rise 7% year over year, topping last year's mark of $152.7 billion.

Despite operating in a highly competitive and mature retail industry, Costco continues to attract tons of foot traffic. In Q1 Costco reported a 5% rise in same-store-sales, above the average analysts’ estimates of 4.95%. The company also reported a 5.5% rise in e-commerce sales. First quarter revenue rose 5.6% to $37.04 billion, but fell short of analysts’ projection of $37.25 billion. The company, which faced a website outage during the quarter, cited a late Thanksgiving weekend for denting Q1 sales.

Nevertheless, its Q1 adjusted profit came to $1.73 per share, beating estimates by a penny. Notably, Costco’s e-commerce sales has slowed in recent quarters and there are questions whether this is part of the company’s overall strategy. Unlike Target (TGT) and Walmart (WMT) Costco has not pursued e-commerce sales as aggressively. Instead, the company wants customers to come to its clubs since people tend to spend much more when they see the club deals.

Conversely, with the emergence of the coronavirus, and the likelihood of declining traffic, will this strategy backfire? In other words, investors should expect mixed results on Thursday. There’s also the question of how will Costco guide. While I believe Costco’s business model is well-positioned to capture market share and grow profits for the foreseeable future, there will be some near-term volatility until the strength of the consumer is known.

