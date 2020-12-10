Costco (COST) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Peak of COVID-19 fear was thought to have subsided, but new cases are rising across the nation, causing increased uncertainty in both main street and Wall Street, especially with the next round of covid relief still being delayed. This raises the question, how strong can the consumer remain during the holidays?

Although Costco (COST) has shown no noticeable impact the last two quarters, the company’s outlook for the next six months will indicate whether it believes it has what it takes to keep gaining market share from its brick-and-mortar competitors. The nation's largest warehouse retailer will report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Costco’s membership business model continues to receive praise. Not only is Costco still finding ways not to grow its membership total, the company also getting its club members to spend more.

As such, expectations are understandably high heading into the quarter as the company’s “buy in bulk” business profile has made it a standout during the pandemic. But Friday’s November jobs report was anything but inspiring, suggesting more consumers are struggling to buy goods absent of additional coronavirus relief. What’s more, Costco’s November same-store sales missed consensus estimates which suggests that some consumers might have already fulfilled their product needs last quarter.

On Thursday investors will want to know whether this the start of a new trend? Accordingly, Costco’s guidance on Thursday will be even more important to assess the strength of the consumer. The market will also want to see whether (or by how much) the company’s membership is able to grow with so many people still out of work and/or while awaiting additional financial assistance.

For the quarter that ended November, analysts expect Costco to earn $2.04 per share on revenue of $42.26 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.73 per share on revenue of $37.04 billion. For the full year, ending August 2021, earnings per share of $9.82 calls for 10% year-over-year growth, while full-year revenue of $181.2 billion would rise 8.7% year over year, topping last year's mark of $166.76 billion.

Despite operating in a highly competitive and mature retail industry, which includes behemoths Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) and Amazon (AMZN) Costco continues to attract tons of foot traffic. In the fiscal fourth quarter, the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, posting adjusted EPS of $3.13 per share, beating by consensus estimates by 32 cents. Q4 revenue of $53.38 billion rose 12.4% year over year, topping analysts’ forecast by more than $1 billion. Just as impressively, Q4 adjusted same-store sales rose 14%, while online same-store skyrocketed 91.3% year over year.

Having recently revamped its mobile app, Costco has begun to reap the rewards of that investment as its e-commerce and online capabilities are finally outperforming expectations. As it stands, the company is now capitalizing on both offline and online opportunities, particularly amid the addition of new store locations. Investors will want to see these strong fundamental trends continue on Thursday.

