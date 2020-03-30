Costco Changes Hours, Adds Product Limits, and Cuts Some Services

Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has decided to close its stores at 6:30 p.m. in order to give its workers more time to stock shelves Monday through Friday. Weekend hours will not change and gas stations will remain open until 7 p.m.

The warehouse club will also open for customers over 60 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. People with physical impairments can also shop during those hours. Pharmacies will be open during those early hours, but food courts will not be.

Costco has tweaked its hours. Image source: Costco.

Limits enforced, services limited

Costco has placed limits on certain items "to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need," the company posted on its website. These limits will vary by location.

The chain will also no longer accept returns on certain items. These include toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice, and disinfecting spray.

Costco has also decided to close or limit service in some of its departments, including its hearing aid department, optical center, floral department, and jewelry department.

The warehouse club's food courts will operate with a limit menu. All items will be takeout only and no seating will be offered.

It's an evolving market

Costco is making changes in order to meet a unique demand. It's also trying to keep its warehouses as safe as possible for both workers and employees.

The retailer has been evolving to deal with an unprecedented situation. It's likely that these won't be the last tweaks it makes to its operations as the impact of the coronavirus continues to change how people shop.

