Costco CFO Richard Galanti To Step Down; Gary Millerchip To Succeed

February 06, 2024 — 10:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Tuesday said its Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti has decided to step down, effective March 15, 2024.

He will be succeeded by Gary Millerchip, who will take over as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from the same date.

Richard will remain with the company until January 2025, working in an advisory capacity to assist Gary during the transition.

Gary comes with a wealth of experience in retail and finance, having previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at The Kroger Co. since April 2019.

