US Markets

Costco buys logistics firm Innovel for $1 billion

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD KHURSHEED

Costco Wholesale Corp said on Tuesday it had acquired Innovel Solutions for $1 billion, as the membership-only retailer beefs up its final-mile delivery of bulky products across the United States and Puerto Rico.

March 17 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O said on Tuesday it had acquired Innovel Solutions for $1 billion, as the membership-only retailer beefs up its final-mile delivery of bulky products across the United States and Puerto Rico.

The purchase, first reported by Reuters, is part of Costco's efforts to focus on growing its online sales of products such as appliances, furniture, mattresses, televisions and fitness equipment.

Innovel, which has serviced Costco since 2015, was previously owned by Sears-operator Transform Holdco LLC and will continue to serve Sears and its existing third-party customers.

Shares of the Issaquah, Washington-based retailer rose 3.5% in morning trade.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular