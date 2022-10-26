Taking a page out of Walmart’s book, Costco has announced details of its own expansive Black Friday sales, which start next week and run near the end of November.

According to BlackFriday.com, Costco’s Holiday Savings event begins on Oct. 31 and is split into two, two-week sales (Oct. 31-Nov. 13 and Nov. 14-28). The traditional Nov. 25-28 Thanksgiving weekend sales that include Black Friday and Cyber Monday will start earlier in-warehouse.

Costco is open every day during these sales, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day on Nov. 24 (online shopping is available anytime). Most of the major American retail stores, including Costco, have announced that they will be closed on “Turkey Day,” giving shoppers the day to spend more time with family.

Those familiar with Costco can expect impressive deals on a ton of already-discounted merchandise, including laptops, TVs, jewelry and small kitchen appliances — but some of the more tantalizing deals on offer during the Holiday Savings event are listed below, per BlackFriday.com.

$100 off KitchenAid Professional Series 6-quart bowl lift stand mixer with flex edge.

$100 off Apple MacBook Pro 13″.

$70 off Google Nest learning thermostat.

$80 off Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness smartwatch.

$70 off Sonos One SL wifi Shadow Edition speaker.

$150 off Dyson V11 Torque Drive+ cordless vacuum cleaner.

$500 off Brady leather sofa.

$250 off Samsung HW-Q67CB ZA 5.1 channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos.

Of course, all the big retail outlets will be competing for business on the busiest shopping days of the year, but to take advantage of the deals at Costco, you have to be a member. Costco memberships currently range in price from between $60 to $120 per year.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Costco Black Friday Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

