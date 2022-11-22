Costco Black Friday Appliance Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

Costco is one of the many retailers offering heavily discounted items for Black Friday. The wholesale retailer has two sales — one before Black Friday and one during the big weekend. Its Early Black Friday Savings sale runs from November 14 to 28, and its Black Friday Weekend Savings sale runs from November 25 to 28. Some items will be available early in online-only sales.

See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts

Read More: If Your Credit Score Is Under 740, Make These 4 Moves Now

While there is some overlap between the sales, the best deals are generally reserved for the weekend of Black Friday. That said, we’ll take a look at the best deals Costco is offering during both of its Black Friday sales.

Early Black Friday Savings (Now Through Nov. 28)

If you want to score some deals but don’t want to wait until Black Friday weekend, Costco has some great deals in its two-week-long Early Black Friday Savings sale.

$450-$750 off LG Washer/Dryer Combos

Costco is offering $450 to $750 on washer/dryer combos, including $450 off on a 4.5 cubic-foot front loader and up to $750 off on a 2.3 cubic-foot wi-fi enabled model with built-in intelligence. Both models have a 2-year manufacturer warranty and various features like TurboWash technology and a ventless condensing drying system. This deal is online only and valid through Nov. 30 with a limit of five purchases.

$800 off Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door Stainless Steel Refrigerator

Costco is offering $800 off on a Samsung 28 cubic-foot 3-door French door refrigerator. Features include Family Hub, which lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage family calendars, and stream music. Comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty. This deal is online only through Dec. 14 with a purchase limit of five.

$850 off Samsung Top Load Laundry Package

Next on the list of Costco deals is $850 off a Samsung top-load laundry package. It features a 5.5 cubic-foot extra-large capacity washer and other features, such as an auto-dispense detergent system. The dryer is 7.4 cubic feet and has features like steam sanitizing and sensor drying. This deal is online only through Nov. 28 and has a purchase limit of five.

$1,000 off Vinotemp 108-Bottle Wine Cooler

If you want to keep your wine a bit cooler, you do so for fewer thanks to Costco’s early Black Friday sale. The Vinotemp 108-bottle wine cooler is good for freestanding or built-in use and has wood-edge gliding metal wine shelves. Other features include dual-zone cooling and a digital display. This deal is online only through Nov. with a purchase limit of three.

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

Black Friday Weekend Savings (Nov. 25-28)

If you can wait until Black Friday weekend, you might be able to score some great deals. Buying online is possible, too, so you may not have to brave the crowds.

$300 – $500 off LG Dishwashers with QuadWash

For Black Friday, Costco is offering $300 to $500 off select LG dishwashers with QuadWash technology. As part of this deal, the store is offering $500 off an LG top-control smart dishwasher with wi-fi, QuadWash and TrueSteam. This model comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty. Online-only with a limit of five each.

$450 LG Slide-in Ranges

Looking to upgrade your kitchen? Costco is offering $450 off LG slide-in ranges with ProBake convection. Both electric and gas models are included in this deal. Other features include EasyClean technology and UltraHeat 3200W power burner (electric model). Online-only with a limit of five.

$1,000 off Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

Costco is offering $1,000 off on a Samsung Bespoke 4-door French door refrigerator. This refrigerator has a feature known as Beverage Center which lets you choose from an internal dispenser or a built-in AutoFill Water Pitcher. It has an extra-large capacity of 29 cubic feet. It also has a dual ice maker with Ice Bites, which cools your drink faster. Online-only with a limit of five.

$1,100 – $1,300 off Samsung Bespoke Wash/Dryer Combo

Lastly, Costco is offering significant savings on Samsung Bespoke washer/dryer combos. It has gas and electric models for $1,100 off, with features like AI Optimal Dry and Super Speed Dry. If you add a pedestal, the savings increase to $1,300 off. The washers are 5.3 cubic feet, and the dryers are 7.6 cubic feet. These models come with a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty. Online-only with a limit of five.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Costco Black Friday Appliance Deals You Shouldn’t Pass Up

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.