US Markets
COST

Costco beats revenue estimates as shoppers return to stores

Contributor
Deborah Sophia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Jim Young / Reuters

Membership-only retail chain Costco Wholesale Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as consumers returning to its stores bought more fresh foods, snacks, jewelry and home furnishings.

Adds details on sales, profit

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Membership-only retail chain Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as consumers returning to its stores bought more fresh foods, snacks, jewelry and home furnishings.

As vaccination rates picked up and pandemic-related curbs eased, more consumers stepped back into brick-and-mortar stores to buy supplies boosting sales at Costco, which relies heavily on customers' treasure-hunt shopping experience at its cavernous warehouses.

Costco, which does not boast the e-commerce strength that retailers like Walmart Inc WMT.N and Target Corp TGT.N have, also benefited from the resumption of social events and travel that boosted demand for high-margin items like jewelry and apparel.

Total revenue rose to $50.36 billion in the first quarter ended Nov. 21, from $43.21 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $49.60 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Comparable sales, excluding the impact of fuel and currency fluctuations, jumped 9.8% in the quarter, compared with estimates of an 8.74% rise.

Net income attributable to Costco rose to $1.32 billion, or $2.98 per share, from $1.17 billion, or $2.62 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COST WMT TGT

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular