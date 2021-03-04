Costco beats quarterly revenue estimates

March 4 (Reuters) - Membership-only retail chain Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter revenue on Thursday, as people stuck at home spent more on frozen foods, liquor and electronic products.

Total revenue rose to $44.77 billion in the quarter ended Feb. 14 from $39.07 billion a year earlier, compared with a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $43.78 billion.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.