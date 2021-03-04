US Markets
COST

Costco beats quarterly revenue estimates

Contributor
Mehr Bedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

Membership-only retail chain Costco Wholesale Corp beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter revenue on Thursday, as people stuck at home spent more on frozen foods, liquor and electronic products.

March 4 (Reuters) - Membership-only retail chain Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter revenue on Thursday, as people stuck at home spent more on frozen foods, liquor and electronic products.

Total revenue rose to $44.77 billion in the quarter ended Feb. 14 from $39.07 billion a year earlier, compared with a Refinitiv IBES estimate of $43.78 billion.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COST

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters