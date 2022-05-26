US Markets
COST

Costco beats quarterly revenue estimates

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD KHURSHEED

Costco Wholesale Corp beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by strong consumer spending on its fresh food, home furnishings and fuel offerings amid surging inflation.

May 26 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by strong consumer spending on its fresh food, home furnishings and fuel offerings amid surging inflation.

The membership-only retail chain's total revenue rose to $52.60 billion in the third quarter, from $45.28 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimated of $51.71 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

COST

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular