Costco beats quarterly revenue estimates

May 26 (Reuters) - Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by strong consumer spending on its fresh food, home furnishings and fuel offerings amid surging inflation.

The membership-only retail chain's total revenue rose to $52.60 billion in the third quarter, from $45.28 billion a year earlier, beating analysts' estimated of $51.71 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

