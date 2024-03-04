Costco Auto Program: up to $3,000 off Audis

Tap into the Costco Auto Program for a new 2023 or 2024 Audi or other vehicle. As part of a limited-time offer, the program will provide an additional discount — up to $3,000 — for purchasing or leasing selected new models of Audi vehicles. This offer is good through April 30, 2024.

Costco Auto Program overview

Costco has established relationships with over 3,000 dealerships nationwide that meet its customer service standards. Costco also trains dealers to implement its discount program, so you shouldn’t find a clueless salesperson when you get to the dealership.

The program is free to all Costco members. Before you join Costco to get one of these promoted auto discounts, know that only customers who have been members since February 29, 2024, will qualify.

To get access to the discount, go to the Costco Audi discount page, update the page with your zip code and click on "register for a certificate online." You can also access the discount and learn more through the Costco Auto Program. Either way, you should register online to receive a certificate with your unique promotion code. Then, bring the certificate to any Audi dealership and take delivery of an eligible model by May 15, 2024.

Sweet, right? And Audi is promoting a 0.99% car loan interest rate for 60 months for select 2024 vehicles through 4/1/2024. To secure that rate, you'll need to have excellent credit.

The Costco Audi discounts

To access the Costco Audi discount, you must purchase or lease your vehicle and take delivery by May 15, 2024. Your certificate code will entitle you to the following discounts on new 2023 or 2024 models.

$1,500 on Audi A3, S3, A4, S4, A5 Coupe, S5 Coupe, A5 Sportback, S5 Sportback, A5 Cabriolet, S5 Cabriolet, Q3, Q4 e-tron®, Q4 e-tron® Sportback, Q5, SQ5, Q5 Sportback, SQ5 Sportback, Q5 PHEV

on Audi A3, S3, A4, S4, A5 Coupe, S5 Coupe, A5 Sportback, S5 Sportback, A5 Cabriolet, S5 Cabriolet, Q3, Q4 e-tron®, Q4 e-tron® Sportback, Q5, SQ5, Q5 Sportback, SQ5 Sportback, Q5 PHEV $2,000 on Audi A6, Q7 45, SQ7, SQ8, Q8 e-tron®, SQ8 e-tron®, Q8 e-tron® Sportback, SQ8 e-tron® Sportback, Q8 (model year 2023 only)

on Audi A6, Q7 45, SQ7, SQ8, Q8 e-tron®, SQ8 e-tron®, Q8 e-tron® Sportback, SQ8 e-tron® Sportback, Q8 (model year 2023 only) $3,000 on Audi A8, S8, e-tron® GT, RS e-tron® GT

Other discounts offered by the program

If you're looking for a car besides an Audi, the Costco Auto Program may still help you save at the dealership. For current Costco members, log in to your account and go to the auto program website. As with any other service for purchasing new or used cars, you enter the make and model you're looking for and follow directions. Before you are given a final price, you will provide personal details and contact information so that dealers may contact you.

Costco has already negotiated a discounted price with the dealer so that you can avoid the dreaded haggling with the finance office at the dealership.

If you can get a better price elsewhere, decline the offer and go to a different dealer.

