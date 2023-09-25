News & Insights

Costco And Sesame Partner To Offer Affordable Online Healthcare For Members

(RTTNews) - In a groundbreaking collaboration, retail giant Costco has teamed up with Sesame, a direct-to-consumer healthcare marketplace, to introduce a new healthcare service exclusively for its members across all 50 states. This innovative venture aims to cater to uninsured Americans and individuals with high-deductible insurance plans who prefer to pay for healthcare services out of pocket, effectively sidestepping the traditional health insurance model and keeping costs remarkably low.

Costco Pharmacy's website now showcases a range of affordable healthcare options for its members. For a mere $29, Costco members can access virtual primary care visits. Comprehensive health checkups, encompassing a standard lab panel and a follow-up virtual consultation with a healthcare provider, are available for just $72. Additionally, online mental health visits can be scheduled for only $79.

David Goldhill, Sesame's co-founder and CEO, highlighted the alignment of values between Costco and Sesame, emphasizing their shared commitment to quality, great value, and low prices.

This strategic move by Costco reflects a broader trend among retailers entering the healthcare sector to meet the growing demand for accessible and affordable healthcare services beyond traditional hospital settings. Amazon, for instance, announced in August that its virtual clinic, Amazon Clinic, is now accessible nationwide. Launched in November the previous year, this clinic offers Amazon customers 24/7 access to third-party healthcare providers directly through Amazon's website and mobile app, providing telehealth treatment for common conditions.

Costco's entry into the healthcare landscape follows in the footsteps of other major retailers like CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart. These retail giants are strategically expanding into healthcare, offering consumers more convenient and cost-effective healthcare options in response to the increasing demand for accessible and affordable healthcare services. This move marks a significant step toward reshaping the way healthcare is delivered, making it more accessible and budget-friendly for all.

