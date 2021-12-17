Costco: Strong Fundamentals, but Pricey after Recent Rally

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) operates an international chain of membership-only warehouse clubs. It sells product categories, including groceries, appliances, automotive supplies, toys, hardware, sporting goods, books, housewares, and apparel.

Shares of Costco have gains of approximately 47% this year and have outperformed the S&P 500. I am bearish now as COST stock earnings have been strong, but valuation seems to be pricey now as the stock is just shy of its 52-week high of $566.49.

By itself, a stock trading near its 52-week high is not a factor that makes it too rich. Other factors need to be examined altogether. I elaborate below exactly on these specific factors.

COST Stock: Reasons That Have Been Supportive in 2021

Relative to many high-flying names, COST is considered a safer stock that benefited a lot from the pandemic. Amid lockdowns and advice to keep social distancing, consumers turned to online shopping, searching for more ways to save, finding online deals, which is a strong point of Costco's business model.

By offering online-only savings on various product categories such as grocery, pharmacy, computers, beauty, office products, toys and books, and more, Costco has witnessed strong growth in its sales and EPS. This is fully reflected in its stock price. The stay-at-home stocks and companies benefited from the pandemic for quite some time. Some equities delivered meteoric returns.

At the beginning of 2020, when the pandemic was not yet a global risk, COST stock was trading near $300 a share. Fast forward almost two years later, and shareholders who invest for the long-term have gains of approximately 85% by buying and holding this stock. Who said that the discount stores industry or the consumer defensive sector, in which Costco belongs, are boring compared to the technology sector as an example?

The dynamics of the economy are highly influenced by external shocks, such as COVID-19. Some industries suffered, and some have thrived because of the pandemic. Costco falls in the latter category, reminding investors that a strong sector and industry are essential factors for a high-quality company to perform well and deploy the virtues of its business model.

The high inflationary pressures in late 2021 that have made the Federal Reserve change its tapering decision substantially and made analysts predict interest rate hikes probably in March 2022 are also very positive for Costco stock. Consumers in what now seems to be an era of sustainable high inflation, rather than "transitory" Fed had been characterized as before, most probably will seek for great deals/discounts.

Even a membership hike price by Costco may actually be good news, as from one side, Costco will incur higher recurring revenue. On the other side, the extra cost may be easily absorbed by consumers having a very strong incentive to find good deals and save money.

Q1 Fiscal Year 2022 Results: Strong Momentum in Sales Persists

In Fiscal Year 2019, 2020, and 2021, Costco announced sales growth of 7.9%, 9.2%, and 17.5%, respectively. In Q1 of Fiscal 2022, net sales for the first quarter increased 16.6% to $49.42 billion from $42.35 billion last year. Net income increased to $1.32 billion, a year-over-year increase of 13.6%, and diluted EPS rose to $2.98, a year-over-year increase of 13.7% compared to EPS of $2.62 in Q1 2021.

Valuation: Costco Is Relatively Expensive after Strong Rally

COST stock is poor value based on its P/E ratio of 47.4x compared to the U.S. consumer retailing industry average of 21.4x. You can also make the same statement based on its PEG ratio of 5.8x.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Costco has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 19 Buys and six Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Costco price target of $556.44 implies 0.3% downside potential.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.