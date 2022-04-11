Costco: Does Growth Overshadow Valuation Concerns?

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) continues to deliver stellar financial results, reflected through its robust sales and solid membership base.

Recently, it announced an 18.7% increase in its March net sales. This reflects the ongoing strength in its comps (comparable sales). Notably, adjusted comps increased 9.2% in March, reflecting solid sales across geographies.

Thanks to its consistent high growth, Costco stock has outperformed the broader market averages and has increased over 68% in the past year. However, it continues to trade at a premium valuation.

Now What?

Commenting on its valuation, Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Benedict highlighted that Costco’s current valuation is expensive. However, its value proposition and strong member renewable rate could continue to support growth. Benedict has a Buy recommendation on Costco stock.

Along with Costco, Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink also reiterated a Buy recommendation on COST stock. Further, the analyst raised the price target to $670 (11.7% upside potential) due to sustained momentum in the business.

Addressing Costco’s high valuation concerns, Wissink added, “While valuation is high, we view COST as a compounder of value, with incremental sales translating directly into profit outperformance.”

Overall, Costco stock has received 14 Buy and four Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, given the recent run of its share price, the average analyst price target of $602.61 is roughly on par with its current market price.

Bottom Line

Costco continues to deliver impressive sales numbers. Meanwhile, its membership renewal rate in the U.S. and Canada stood at 92% at the end of Q2, which is positive. Further, COST stock has positive indicators from TipRanks’ investors and hedge funds.

Per the Stock Investors tool, 2.7% of the investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have accumulated COST stock in the last 30 days. Meanwhile, hedge funds increased their holdings in COST stock by 264.7K shares in the last quarter.

