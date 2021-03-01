US Markets
CoStar sweetens deal to buy real estate data group CoreLogic

Akanksha Rana Reuters
March 1 (Reuters) - Commercial property data vendor CoStar Group Inc CSGP.O on Monday sweetened the deal to buy CoreLogic Inc CLGX.N by adding $450 million more to the original offer.

CoStar had made a $6.9 billion all-stock offer for CoreLogic last month, gatecrashing a smaller buyout deal between the real estate data provider and two private equity firms.

