Markets
CSGP

CoStar Sues Zillow Over Massive Photo Copyright Breach

July 30, 2025 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), Wednesday announced that it has filed suit in New York federal court, accusing Zillow of unlawfully using over 46,000 of CoStar's watermarked real estate photographs displayed more than 250,000 times on Zillow alone and extending that infringement to partner sites Redfin and Realtor.com.

CoStar alleges Zillow chose infringement over investment in its own content. This legal action follows a prior jury verdict against Zillow for image theft.

CSGP is currently trading at $95.28, down $0.31 or 0.32 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CSGP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.