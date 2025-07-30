CoStar Sues Zillow Over Massive Photo Copyright Breach

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), Wednesday announced that it has filed suit in New York federal court, accusing Zillow of unlawfully using over 46,000 of CoStar's watermarked real estate photographs displayed more than 250,000 times on Zillow alone and extending that infringement to partner sites Redfin and Realtor.com.

CoStar alleges Zillow chose infringement over investment in its own content. This legal action follows a prior jury verdict against Zillow for image theft.

CSGP is currently trading at $95.28, down $0.31 or 0.32 percent on the Nasdaq.

