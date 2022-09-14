CoStar Sets $750 Mln Share Offering Ahead Of S&P 500 Index Entry

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP), a provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics, on Wednesday announced public offering of $750 million shares at the time of its inclusion into the S&P 500 index.

On September 2, S&P had announced its decision to include CoStar into the S&P 500 index prior to the open of trading on September 19.

CoStar plans to market the offering to those S&P 500 index funds having interest in buying shares ahead of S&P 500 index entry.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund the costs of any future strategic acquisitions, grow its business and other general corporate purposes.

