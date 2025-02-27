News & Insights

Markets
CSGP

CoStar Set To Hire Additional 1,000 New Positions In 2025

February 27, 2025 — 10:19 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc (CSGP) Thursday expects to hire an additional 1,000 new positions in 2025.

The company also recently acquired Visual Lease, one of the country's leading Lease Management and Accounting platforms. CoStar Group is hiring approximately 100 analysts to leverage the content in its growing lease management platforms in order to produce state-of-the-art rent indices for clients.

In addition, the company plans to hire for additional roles in development, technology, artificial intelligence, video production, real estate writing, news, management and other roles.

This strategic growth aligns with the company's long-term sustainable expansion vision and is not expected to affect the company's first-quarter or full-year financial guidance in 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CSGP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.