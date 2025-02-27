CoStar Set To Hire Additional 1,000 New Positions In 2025

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group, Inc (CSGP) Thursday expects to hire an additional 1,000 new positions in 2025.

The company also recently acquired Visual Lease, one of the country's leading Lease Management and Accounting platforms. CoStar Group is hiring approximately 100 analysts to leverage the content in its growing lease management platforms in order to produce state-of-the-art rent indices for clients.

In addition, the company plans to hire for additional roles in development, technology, artificial intelligence, video production, real estate writing, news, management and other roles.

This strategic growth aligns with the company's long-term sustainable expansion vision and is not expected to affect the company's first-quarter or full-year financial guidance in 2025.

