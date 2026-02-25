CoStar Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Fall

CoStar Group CSGP reported non-GAAP earnings of 31 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2025, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.76%. The company reported earnings of 26 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, up 19.2% year over year.



Revenues of $900 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1% and increased 26.9% year over year. This represents the company’s 59th consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth. The upside was driven by robust performance in key segments.



However, CSGP stock lost 5.21% in pre-market trading.

CSGP’s Quarter Details

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the company changed the composition of segments from geography-based to product portfolio-based. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Commercial Real Estate revenues (52.3% of revenues) were $471 million. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes CoStar, LoopNet, and Other Commercial Real Estate.

CoStar Group, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CoStar Group, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CoStar Group, Inc. Quote

CoStar’s revenues (36.1% of revenues) were $325, which increased 9.4% year over year.



LoopNet’s revenues (9.3% of revenues) were $84 million, which increased 16.7% year over year.



Other Commercial Real Estate revenues (6.9% of revenues) were $62 million, which increased 181.8% year over year.



Fourth-quarter Residential revenues (47.7% of revenues) were $429 million, which increased 34.9% year over year.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, Net New Bookings reached $75 million, which represents a year-over-year increase of 41.5%. In 2025, Net New Bookings reached $308 million, which represents a year-over-year increase of 23.2%.



In the reported quarter, CoStar’s sites reached 139 million average monthly unique visitors, while the Homes.com Network achieved 108 million.

CoStar’s Operating Details

In the reported quarter, selling and marketing expenses increased 22.3% year over year to $378 million. As a percentage of revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 42% compared with 43.6% in the year-ago quarter.



General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, contracted 330 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 14.3%.



Software development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, expanded 50 bps, while Customer base amortization expenses rose 280 bps year over year.



Operating expenses increased 24.4% year over year to $658 million. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses decreased 150 bps year over year to 73.1%.



Adjusted EBITDA was $177 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $112 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 390 bps to 19.7%.

CSGP’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Statement

CoStar reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.63 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $1.93 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.



The company had a long-term debt of $993 million as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $992.9 million as of Sept. 30.



Cash generated by operating activities was $430 million in the reported quarter compared with $267.9 million in the previous quarter.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company completed a $500 million share repurchase program, which was initiated in 2025.

CSGP Initiates Positive Q1 & 2026 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, the company expects revenues between $890 million and $900 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 22% to 23%.



The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $95 million and $115 million for the first quarter of 2026.



CSGP expects first-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share between 16 cents and 19 cents.

For 2026, revenues are expected to be between $3.78 billion and $3.82 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 16% to 18%.



The company anticipates adjusted EBITDA between $740 million and $800 million for 2026.



CSGP expects 2026 non-GAAP earnings per share between $1.22 per share and $1.33 per share.

CSGP’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

CoStar currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are ATN International ATNI, Broadcom AVGO, and Credo Technology CRDO. While Credo Technology sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ATN International and Broadcom carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ATN International is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 5. ATN International shares have surged 79.8% in the trailing six-month period.



Broadcom is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 4. Broadcom shares have gained 10.6% in the trailing six-month period.



Credo Technology is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2. Credo Technology shares have gained 4.7% in the trailing six-month period.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.