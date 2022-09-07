CoStar Group's (NASDAQ:CSGP) five-year earnings growth trails the 22% YoY shareholder returns

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock is up an impressive 170% over the last five years. On top of that, the share price is up 24% in about a quarter.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, CoStar Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 23% a year. That makes the EPS growth particularly close to the yearly share price growth of 22%. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:CSGP Earnings Per Share Growth September 7th 2022

We know that CoStar Group has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that CoStar Group shares lost 13% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 19%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 22%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that CoStar Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

