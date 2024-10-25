CoStar Group’s Matterport Acquisition Faces Regulatory Hurdles and Integration Challenges

CoStar Group (CSGP) has disclosed a new risk, in the Corporate Activity and Growth category.

CoStar Group faces significant risks in its pending acquisition of Matterport, as outlined in their Merger Agreement. The process is contingent upon satisfying various conditions, including regulatory approvals and compliance with antitrust laws. A recent Second Request from the FTC may delay the acquisition, impacting CoStar’s ability to achieve anticipated benefits, while incurring substantial expenses and diverting resources. The integration complexity, coupled with CoStar’s lack of experience in 3D digital technology, raises concerns about realizing growth and synergies, potentially affecting their business adversely.

The average CSGP stock price target is $90.09, implying 21.89% upside potential.

