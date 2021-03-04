US Markets
CoStar Group withdraws bid to buy CoreLogic Inc

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
March 4 (Reuters) - Real estate information provider CoStar Group Inc CSGP.O said on Thursday it had withdrawn its bid to acquire U.S. property data and analytics company CoreLogic Inc CLGX.N and had ended any further acquisition discussions.

