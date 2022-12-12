Markets
CSGP

CoStar Group To Be Added To NASDAQ 100 Index

December 12, 2022 — 08:55 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group (CSGP), a provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, said that it will be added to the NASDAQ 100 Index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, December 19, 2022.

CoStar Group was founded by Andy Florance based on his vision to digitize the world's real estate. CoStar Group now operates over 25 brands and employs more than 5,600 people across 14 countries. The company became publicly traded via an initial public offering in 1998, raising $23 million. Additionally, CoStar Group was selected for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, this past September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSGP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.