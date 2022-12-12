CoStar Group To Be Added To NASDAQ 100 Index

(RTTNews) - CoStar Group (CSGP), a provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, said that it will be added to the NASDAQ 100 Index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, December 19, 2022.

CoStar Group was founded by Andy Florance based on his vision to digitize the world's real estate. CoStar Group now operates over 25 brands and employs more than 5,600 people across 14 countries. The company became publicly traded via an initial public offering in 1998, raising $23 million. Additionally, CoStar Group was selected for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, this past September.

